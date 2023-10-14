Early bird gets the jalebi: Indore's famous food hub promises free snacks for morning voters on November 17

Indore, Oct 14 (PTI) As Madhya Pradesh goes to polls next month, shops in '56 Dukan', a famous food hub in Indore city, will be offering free snacks to voters in a bid to boost the polling percentage. The only condition is that one must have cast the vote before 9 in the morning.

There would be a nip in the air on November 17 when the polling will be held in the state, but as jalebis and poha are on offer, many voters in Indore could be tempted to queue up at polling booths early.

Talking to PTI, Gunjan Sharma, president of the 56 Dukan Traders Association, said, "Indore occupies the top position in the country as far as cleanliness is concerned. Now we want our city to be at the top in voting as well. For this, we have decided to offer free poha and jalebi to those who cast their vote early.

"The offer will remain valid only till 9 am on November 17," he added.

Voters will have to show the indelible ink mark to avail of the offer.

"A voter coming to our shops after 9 am will be given a discount of 10 per cent on poha and jalebi throughout the day," Sharma said.

Poha is a savoury dish made from flattened rice, while jalebi is a deep-fried delicacy soaked in sugar syrup. Poha-jalebi is Indore's favourite breakfast combo.

Notably, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has given the status of 'Clean Street Food Hub” to 56 Dukan. The city of Indore, known as Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital, has been ranked first in the Union government's national cleanliness survey six times in a row.

In the 2018 assembly elections, five seats in Indore's urban area with 14.72 lakh registered voters had recorded a turnout of 67 per cent.

The number of voters has now risen to 15.55 lakh. PTI HWP ADU NP KRK