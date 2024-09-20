Early breeding shows Project Cheetah doing well, habitat fit for animals' survival: Report

New Delhi: Early and successful breeding of cheetahs brought from Africa shows that the reintroduction project is progressing well and habitat conditions in India are conducive for supporting a stable and thriving cheetah population, according to a government report.

The report, released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on the completion of two years of Project Cheetah on September 17, also revealed that the Indian authorities had prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure successful reproduction by the cheetahs.

The SOP includes meticulously managing mating instances within enclosures.

In a major boost to the project, 17 cubs were born on Indian soil in two years, with 12 surviving.

"The fact that cheetahs have been able to reproduce in Kuno so early on in the project is a strong indication that the habitat conditions are suitable for their survival. This early success suggests that the reintroduction efforts are progressing well and that the environment in Kuno is conducive to supporting a stable and thriving cheetah population," the report said.

Breeding usually signifies that the animals have adapted well to the new environment, are healthy, and are able to meet their basic ecological needs, said the report prepared by the NTCA, the Wildlife Institute of India and the Madhya Pradesh forest department.

Cheetah breeding is notoriously challenging due to several factors, including their low genetic diversity, which leads to reduced fertility and increased vulnerability to diseases.

These spotted felines also have a complex mating system, where females are solitary and only seek out males during estrous, making successful breeding less frequent. Stress-related complications can also affect reproductive health, further complicating breeding efforts.

Therefore, experts and officials involved in the project developed an SOP under the aegis of NTCA, outlining the essential criteria, actions, and precautions to be followed at the field level in the cheetah introduction sites when managing pre- and post-breeding situations in cheetahs in India.

The SOP includes guidelines for monitoring mating individuals, pregnant and lactating females, neonatal care, and the supervision of cubs born in the wild.

The report said that mating instances in Kuno National Park were meticulously managed within large, specially designed acclimatisation enclosures to ensure the survival and well-being of the founder population.

"Genetically unrelated male and female cheetahs were housed in the same enclosure for a short duration under close supervision, with considerations given to factors such as reproductive status, age, health, and genetic compatibility of each pair. Behavioural cues and natural instincts were also particularly observed to assess the readiness and willingness of each pair," the report said.

"Although initial introductions were managed to facilitate mating, the subsequent mating activities and birthing processes occurred naturally. After confirming the mating events, the cheetah pairs were separated, and the females were kept in large acclimatisation bomas with minimal disturbance," it added.

Throughout the gestation period, which typically lasts around 90 to 95 days, pregnant cheetahs received comprehensive care and attention. Regular visual monitoring sessions were conducted by the veterinary team to track the pregnancy progress, it said.

The large acclimatising enclosures in Kuno, where the pregnant cheetahs were housed, is a natural environment with adequate natural prey, thus creating a self-sustaining, safe, stress-free setting that supported the cheetahs' instincts and behaviours, while also ensuring privacy for the expectant mothers.

During the advanced pregnancy stage, human disturbances were minimised to facilitate a stress-free denning and birthing process.

"The veterinary team regularly monitors both the females and cubs to ensure adequate nutrition and health. Intervention is only considered when absolutely necessary, due to either maternal neglect or health issues, and may include supplemental feeding and veterinary care," the report said.

Since the primary goal is to eventually release these cubs into free-ranging conditions with their mothers in a fit, functional, and self-sustaining condition, interventions that might lead to human dependence or imprinting are kept to a minimum, it said.

As part of the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the big cats, 20 cheetahs -- eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023 -- have been brought to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Since their arrival, eight adult cheetahs -- three females and five males -- have died.

Seventeen cubs have been born in India, with 12 surviving, bringing the total number of cheetahs, including cubs, in Kuno to 24. Currently, all animals remain in enclosures.