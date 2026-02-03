Early detection, prevention must be cornerstones of India's response: Indian Cancer Society

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) With new cancer cases in India projected to increase sharply from over 1.5 million annually to more than 2.45 million by 2045, early detection and prevention must become the cornerstones of the country's cancer response, the Indian Cancer Society said on Tuesday.

The warning comes at a time when the Union Budget 2026-27 has announced significant measures to improve access to cancer treatment, including customs duty exemptions on select cancer drugs and a major push for domestic biopharma manufacturing.

Public health experts welcomed these steps, but cautioned that treatment alone will not be sufficient to address India's rapidly growing cancer burden.

The Delhi branch of the Indian Cancer Society expressed concerns during a media interaction held on Tuesday here, where health experts, policymakers and cancer survivors discussed emerging cancer trends, gaps in early diagnosis and the need for stronger prevention strategies.

"The 2026 Budget has opened the door for affordable care, but our mission at ICS remains focused on ensuring patients never reach the advanced stages where these drugs are their only hope," an ICS spokesperson said.

Since 1983, the Delhi branch has pioneered community interventions, bridging the gap between legislative intent and grassroots implementation.

The interaction concluded with a call to action for further public-private partnerships to leverage the new Biopharma Shakti framework, ensuring that screening and diagnostic tools reach the underserved populations that ICS has served for over 70 years.

Jyotsna Govil, Chairperson, ICS Delhi, highlighted society's decades-long commitment to cancer prevention, patient support and advocacy.

She underscored the role of informed media in dispelling myths, encouraging early detection, and ensuring evidence-based information reaches communities.

Presenting key data, Dr Nitesh Rohatgi, Senior Director, Oncology, Fortis Memorial Hospital, outlined current cancer incidence and trends in India, emphasising the importance of age-appropriate prevention, early screening, and emerging advances in diagnostics and treatment that can significantly improve outcomes and reduce costs.

Speaking on policy and systemic challenges, Dr Urvashi Prasad, cancer survivor and former Director, NITI Aayog, flagged gaps in cancer data, regional disparities in care, and financial barriers that continue to limit access to timely diagnosis and quality treatment.

Prasad stressed the need for stronger Centre-State coordination and sustained public investment in cancer care.

Offering a survivor's perspective, Renuka Prasad, a cancer survivor and Secretary, ICS Delhi, shared insights into the average patient journey, highlighting the emotional, physical, and financial toll of cancer.

She outlined society's community-focused initiatives, including 'Prashanti', the society's healing and rehabilitation centre, large-scale screening drives, the Rise Against Cancer app and patient support initiatives supported by partners such as HDFC.

Addressing cancer prevention within the framework of universal health coverage, Dr Monika Puri, public health consultant and former WHO official, emphasised the need to integrate prevention, screening, and continuity of care into primary health systems to ensure equitable access, especially for underserved populations.

The ICS works across prevention, early detection, patient support, rehabilitation, and advocacy, with a strong focus on underserved communities.

Through evidence-based programmes and compassionate care, the society aims to reduce the cancer burden and improve the quality of life for patients and families. PTI PLB APL APL