Early exposure to epics, mentors guided my life, politics: CM Vijayan in interview with Mohanlal

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that reading the Ramayana and Mahabharata in childhood may have influenced him later in life.

In an interview with actor Mohanlal, telecast on TV channels, Vijayan spoke about his childhood and his life as a politician.

The veteran Communist leader described himself as a "very satisfied person", attributing this partly to his early reading habits.

He recalled that though his mother could not read, she knew many legendary songs and used to sing them to him.

“After I learned to read, I would read the Ramayana, Krishna songs, and the Mahabharata to her. From those readings, certain thoughts came to me, which I think may have influenced me,” he said.

Vijayan also said that some aspects of ascetic life are present in him. “That is why I have no other desires,” he added.

He recalled fearing ghosts and evil spirits as a child. “Those days, there was no electricity. Even when I became an MLA, there was no electricity at my house,” he said, adding that he gradually overcame those fears as he grew older.

The CM said he faces allegations with a smile because his “mind is clean.” “When the mind is clean, allegations can be faced with a smile. I have no sense of having done anything wrong,” he said.

He recalled past allegations of amassing land and business interests in Singapore, which later proved baseless. “I have no realisation that I have done anything wrong, so I can go ahead,” he said.

Vijayan said he has taken a strong stand against corruption, noting that things have changed significantly over the years.

Regarding his public image as a serious person, he said: “Sentiment against the party is often transferred to me. I see it that way. At home, I am part of the family. Even before becoming CM, I was part of the family,” adding that he harbours no anger toward critics.

He spoke about his close relationship with his mother and her influence during his childhood. Vijayan has two elder brothers, and his family were strong religious believers.

He recalled that after resigning as electricity minister in 1998, he shifted to a rented house.

“Even the children were not uncomfortable with it. We should live with what we have, be happy with it, and transform ourselves to be part of it,” he said.

On those who inspired him, Vijayan cited A K Gopalan and E M S Namboodiripad, saying they had a deep impact on his political thinking and public life.

He also recalled travelling to Singapore with his family after stepping down as minister.

Vijayan spoke about custodial violence, recalling police atrocities he personally faced in his youth.

He said he had kept a blood-stained shirt after being assaulted during the Emergency period. “My skin was peeled in the police assault. I felt like lightning when I was beaten,” he said.

He added that he does not want custodial torture to occur in the state, and when incidents are reported, cases are referred to the CBI for investigation.

On reading habits, Vijayan said he enjoys Leo Tolstoy’s 'Anna Karenina', Victor Hugo’s 'The Poor People', and Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai’s 'Kayar'.

He also reads poetry and spends his free time reading and watching films.

He described Mohanlal’s character in the film 'Amrutham Gamaya' (1987) as socially responsible and said he enjoys action films, particularly those of Rajinikanth.

The CM said he is a food lover but controls his diet, preferring home-cooked meals, though he does not cook much.

He enjoys eating with his family and spoke about his closeness with his wife.

On children and technology, Vijayan said youngsters today have knowledge at their fingertips, but must be aware of its pitfalls.

“Children are using technology, but they should understand its traps and not hide things from parents at a young age,” he said.

He said he does minimal exercise in the morning and now regulates his food intake.

Vijayan described the deaths of his longtime comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and his mother as among the most painful moments in his life.

He emphasised his loyalty to the party, saying he has never deviated from its line and credited its support for his rise from a rural background to the chief minister’s post.

“It was with the support of the party that I could become chief minister despite coming from a rural background. The party laid the foundation for me. I believe I have performed fairly well in the position,” he said.

Mohanlal began the interview by singing the song 'Keralam', noting that he had known Vijayan for 30 years. The chief minister concluded the session by reciting a few lines from the Upanishads. PTI TBA SSK