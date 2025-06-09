Early monsoon fizzles in Andhra, with 59 per cent deficit rainfall

Amaravati, June 9 (PTI) Although the southwest monsoon arrived earlier this year in Andhra Pradesh compared to the past six years, it has not been bountiful, recording a 59 percent deficit in the first nine days of June, said the Meteorological Department on Monday.

The southwest monsoon had set in on May 26 this year, nine days earlier than its usual date of June 4.

However the state recorded only 10.1 mm of average rainfall against the normal of 24.4 mm during this nine-day period, said a data set from the Met department.

Across the state, four districts -- Konaseema, Bapatla, East Godavari, and Krishna -- apart from Yanam, an enclave of union territory of Puducherry, recorded no rain in the first nine days.

Under the Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam sub-division, only two districts — Anakapalli and Vizhianagaram — received normal rainfall, while Srikakulam logged excess rainfall, an official noted.

Large deficits were recorded in (per cent of deficit in brackets) Eluru (80 per cent), Guntur (95), Kakinada (66), NTR (81), SPSR Nellore (64), and West Godavari districts (96).

Other districts that experienced deficit are: Chittoor (72 per cent), Kurnool (66), Sri Sathya Sai (76), Tirupati (76), and YSR districts (77 percent), as per the data.

Meanwhile, the Rayalaseema sub-division also recorded 58 per cent deficient rainfall, with only Anantapur logging normal rainfall, the official stated. PTI MS STH ADB