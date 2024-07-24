Early morning rains lash Delhi-NCR area bringing respite from heat

New Delhi: Rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the heat as the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two-and-a-half notches below the season's normal.

The early morning showers, however, caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in the city. Several public transports suffered from breakdowns due to the rain, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow" alert for the city till Thursday amid a forecast that rains will continue to lash the capital till July 28.

According to the forecast, a cloudy sky would prevail over the city with moderate-intensity rainfall during the day.

The humidity level stood at 100 per cent at 8:30 am and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The traffic police has issued an advisory and alerts, informing commuters about the road stretches affected by waterlogging, and asked people to plan their journeys accordingly.

Due to waterlogging at the Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi's oldest crematorium, traffic diversions have been put in place, it said in a post on X.

Due to water logging at Nigam Bodh Ghat, traffic diversions are effective. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/rm5fFHFORl — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 24, 2024

The uprooting of a huge banyan tree in Haryana Maitri Bhawan, Rani Bagh led to traffic snarls in the area, the traffic police said.