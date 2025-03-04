Early solution needed for Naga political issue, stalemate cannot continue: CM

Kohima, Mar 4 (PTI) The Nagaland government and the people of the state are concerned about an early solution to the Naga political issue and do not want the stalemate to continue, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Tuesday.

In his concluding remarks on the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address, Rio said many members touched on the Naga Political Issue, which is the number one top priority agenda of the government.

“We are seriously concerned that we cannot continue in a stalemate like this,” he said, adding that it is the desire of the Naga people that an honourable, inclusive and acceptable solution to the people comes about at the earliest,” the CM stated.

Rio specifically appreciated NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon for raising concern on the integration of the Naga-contagious areas and his suggestion to approach the Centre to put Nagaland under the Ministry of External Affairs from the present Home Ministry.

Nagas, as per the 16-Point Agreement which brought about statehood, was kept under the External Affairs Ministry but was shifted to the Home Ministry in 1972.

“I appreciate his concern, but at length, this needs to be deliberated in the parliamentary committees or even inside the House, or at the committees which can be set up to discuss on the Naga political affairs committee,” said Rio.

The CM also informed the House that the Assembly has adopted at least eight resolutions supporting the integration of Naga-inhabited areas between 1962 and 2021.

“So, there is a keen interest in the integration of the Naga-contagious area,” Rio affirmed.

The CM also appreciated that many resolutions have been passed in consultation with civil society organisations, tribal bodies and prominent leaders, including the ex-parliamentarians.

Rio said that the government will continue to discuss and hold consultations on the early resolution of Naga political issue and integration of Naga-inhabited areas.

On Kikon reiterating the September 12 resolution to ask the Centre to elevate the present interlocutor for Naga talks to that of a ministerial or political level, Rio said since the Nagas want “the Government of India to be more sincere as per the resolution, lately the present Interlocutor, AK Mishra, has been coming to Nagaland on several occasions and meeting individuals, organizations and Naga groups." He, however, said the state government is unaware of the exact status of the talks.

“I intend to meet him (Mishra) with my cabinet colleagues in good time and also, I am looking forward to meeting Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) to discuss the Naga political issue after consultation with our Naga nationalist groups”.

The Centre and NSCN-IM entered into a ceasefire in 1997, beginning negotiations for an early political resolution to the long-standing Naga problem.

After more than 70 rounds of talks, the Centre signed the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015.

However, the Centre has not accepted NSCN-IM’s persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which has led to prolonged negotiations.

Subsequently, the government entered into parallel negotiations with the WC NNPGs, a coalition of seven Naga groups, in 2017, and inked the Agreed Position in the same year.

While the WC NNPGs have expressed willingness to accept whatever is possible and continue negotiations on other contentious demands, the NSCN-IM has declared it will not accept any solution without a separate flag and constitution.