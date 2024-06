Hyderabad, Jun 3 (PTI) The BJP was leading in three Lok Sabha seats in Telangana on Tuesday, as counting of voted polled in the May 13 elections for 17 Parliamentary segments in the state was underway.

According to initial trends, Congress, the ruling party in the state was ahead in Khammam LS seat.

TV channels indicated that BJP candidates were ahead in Adilabad, Karimnagar and Malkajgiri.