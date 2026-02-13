Early trends show ruling Congress leading in Telangana Municipal polls

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI) The ruling Congress has taken a lead over the opposition BRS and BJP as counting for the Telangana Municipal election progressed on Friday.

Of the 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities where elections were held on February 11, Congress was ahead in 300, while BRS was leading in 170 wards at 10.45 AM. BJP candidates were ahead in 48 wards, as per initial trends.

The counting process of votes is expected to take time as ballot papers were used in the election.

Postal ballots were taken up first for counting.

The counting of votes polled in the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations began at 123 centres across the state at 8 AM.

The outcome of the three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP and BRS is crucial for all of them as it would be an indicator of their popularity among the voters.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure that the exercise passes off smoothly.

DGP B Shivadhar Reddy has said comprehensive and foolproof security arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes.

Nearly 12,000 police personnel and Quick Response Teams have been deployed at the counting centres to maintain law and order.

Prohibitory orders would be in force around the counting centres.

Over 73 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the elections.

While the Congress is looking to consolidate its position as the dominant player in the state politics, the BJP is hoping to emerge as an alternative to the Congress and BRS in the 2028 assembly polls.

Following a series of losses, including in 2023 assembly elections, 2024 Lok Sabha polls and two assembly bypolls, the BRS is hoping to revive its fortunes by making substantial gains in the municipal elections. PTI SJR GDK ROH