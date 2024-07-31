Early warnings on heavy rains shared; will stand like a rock with Kerala: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Centre had sent multiple advance warnings to the Kerala government about possible floods and landslides in the state, starting as early as July 23, and nine NDRF teams were rushed to the state the same day.

Replying to calling attention motions in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Wayanad situation, Shah said had the Kerala government heeded to early warnings or been alerted due to the landing of NDRF teams in the state, several lives could have been saved.

"I do not want to accuse anyone of anything. This is the time to stand firm with the people and the government of Kerala. I wish to assure the House that irrespective of party politics, the Narendra Modi government will stand like a rock with the people and the government of Kerala. There should be no doubt about it," he said.

Shah's remarks came after opposition members in both the Houses stressed on the need to have early warning systems for natural disasters.

"Before 2014, India had a rescue-centric approach towards disaster, but after 2014, the Modi government is moving ahead with a zero casualty approach," he said.

India was among the top four-five countries to have the capability to forecast disasters, seven days in advance, Shah said, adding that early warning systems were in place for rainfall, cyclones, heatwaves, coldwaves, tsunamis, landslides, and even lightning.

"I did not wish to say anything, but the government's early warning systems were questioned. Don't just shout 'please listen us', please read the warnings that have been issued," Shah said.

He said Odisha, where thousands of lives were once lost due to cyclones, had succeeded in reducing deaths due to natural disasters by acting on early warnings.

The Lok Sabha witnessed some heated moments as BJP member Tejasvi Surya claimed that Rahul Gandhi, who represented Wayanad in the previous Lok Sabha, never raised the issue of landslides in his constituency.

Surya also claimed that despite recommendations by the Kerala disaster management body, illegal encroachments were not removed in Wayanad due to alleged pressure from religious organisations.

Surya's remarks led to protests by Congress members forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the proceedings briefly.

In an apparent defence of Surya, Shah said about six years ago, experts from IIT-Delhi had suggested relocating people from the landslide-affected areas, but their advice was not heeded to.

He said all verticals involved in relief and rescue operations have been deployed, including the Army, Air Force and even a small unit CISF which was posted in the region.

Shah said on July 23, seven days prior, then again on July 24, and July 25. On July 26 it was informed that there will be heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm, there is a possibility of a landslide, there could be a rush of mud and people could even die by getting buried beneath it.

In an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "But some people do not open Indian sites, only foreign sites, now on overseas (websites) this early warning system will not show, you will have to open our sites".

"I would like to reiterate that early warning was given and therefore we dispatched nine NDRF teams there on July 23 whereas three teams were sent yesterday (July 30)," Shah said.

Replying to the calling attention motion in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that 133 bodies have been recovered so far and death toll may rise further.

Taking part in the discussion, John Brittas CPI(M) termed it the worst landslide that occurred in Kerala, while urging the Centre to declare it as a 'national disaster'.

Jebi Mather Hisham (Congress) also demanded that the Wayanad tragedy be declared a national disaster and lamented that there were no early warning systems for such natural calamities. Raghav Chadha (AAP) also called for strengthening early warning systems as part of measures to prepare "ourselves for such unfortunate incidents in the future".

Praful Patel (NCP), M Thambidurai (AIADMK) also supported the call to declare the Wayanad tragedy a national disaster.

In the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi urged the government to extend all possible help to the people of landslides-hit Wayanad and look into the "ecological issue" there. PTI TEAM SKU NAB ZMN