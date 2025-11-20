Jaipur: Cold conditions intensified across parts of Rajasthan, particularly in the Shekhawati region, where minimum temperatures continued to remain between 5 and 6 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, most other districts recorded minimum temperatures above 10 degrees, but still 3-4 degrees Celsius below normal, indicating an early winter chill across the state.

Dry weather is likely to prevail across Rajasthan over the next 10 days, with no major change expected in temperature patterns, the department said.

"However, southern parts of the state may witness a rise of 1-2 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures due to the influence of easterly winds," the department said.

The weather conditions are expected to remain stable, with no western disturbance forecast during the period, officials added.