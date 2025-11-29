Earning well, living well - two pillars in journey to achieve 'Developed Gujarat' goal: CM Patel

Dharampur (Gujarat), Nov 29 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday said 'earning well' and 'living well' should be the two pillars to accelerate the journey of achieving the goal of 'Developed Gujarat' by 2047.

Speaking at the concluding session of 12th Chintan Shibir in Dharampur town in Valsad district, he also said the government has prepared a roadmap for a "Developed Gujarat @ 2047" in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Developed India @ 2047.

"The mantra of 'earning well-living well' will be supported through deep intellectual inputs driven by 'thinking well-doing well' (from the side of governance)," Patel was quoted as saying in a release.

Officials must perform their duties with complete ownership, dedication, responsibility, and a commitment to public welfare, he said.

According to the CM, true satisfaction is achieved only when we give our best wherever we are, contributing to the state's development and the well-being of common citizens.

Regular field visits, on-site presence, tackling actual problems with insight and sensitivity, and a proactive approach will significantly enhance efficiency, he said, adding that self-evaluation of our own work will help define the correct direction for development.

He said the Chintan Shibir initiative, launched in 2003 by Narendra Modi when he was the state chief minister, has yielded fruitful results due to Team Gujarat's hard work and collective thinking for the public good.

Quoting Modi's speech made during the first Chintan Shibir in 2003, Patel said, "Our approach must be integrated; we must uplift villages from poverty so that not a single family remains below the poverty line. As India advances into the 21st century, our collective contributions should help make it India's century. This is not just a political or official programme; it is a small effort for the uplift of humanity." This has resulted in millions of people being lifted out of poverty and India progressing towards becoming the world's third-largest economic power. In Gujarat, the state has accelerated overall development and increased its per capita income from Rs 19,823 to Rs 3,22,000 in the last two-and-a-half decades, Patel said.

The CM advised officials to work with team spirit and implement the suggestions derived from the collective brainstorming sessions during the three-day shibir for a holistic development.

He expressed his resolve to launch a collective campaign against malnutrition.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi urged that serious contemplation on various topics of the shibir should help chart a path for the welfare of the most marginalised sections of society and the progress of the state.

He said whatever was learnt at the shibir should be taken to the grassroots level. PTI KVM PD NP