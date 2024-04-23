Earth Day: NIDM hosts discussion on strategies to combat plastic pollution

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) hosted a discussion on the effects of plastic pollution and ways to mitigate it as part of an Earth Day event held here, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the discussion on the topic "Planet vs Plastic", which took place on Monday at NIDM's campus in Rohini, saw participation of several educational institutions from across Delhi.

"The event focused on highlighting the historical context of plastic pollution, its detrimental effects on ecosystems and the urgent need for collective action. Various strategies to combat plastic pollution were discussed, underscoring the shared responsibility of individuals, communities and policymakers," the official said.

The experts present at the event also spoke about finding sustainable solutions against plastic pollution as part of the event held to mark the Earth Day, observed on April 22, the official said. PTI NES BHJ