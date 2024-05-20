Earth excavation work prohibited in Sikkim's Gangtok dist during monsoon

Gangtok, May 20 (PTI) Earth excavation work has been prohibited in Gangtok district of Sikkim for four months from June 1 due to the risk of landslides with the onset of monsoon, an official notification said on Monday.

Advertisment

The order was issued by District Magistrate Tushar Nikhare under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"There shall be no new earth excavation work in Gangtok district during the monsoon period from June 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024," the order stated.

The decision has been taken in view of the monsoon starting in the Northeast region of the country, especially Sikkim, entailing a high risk of landslides at various vulnerable locations which may cause damages to various properties, the district collector, who is also the chairman of the Gangtok District Disaster Management Authority, said.

Hill-cutting work will make sites vulnerable to landslides, he said, while demanding strict compliance with the order. PTI KDK ACD