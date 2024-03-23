Advertisment
Earth Hour: Assam secretariat lights to remain switched off from 9pm-9am daily, says CM

NewsDrum Desk
Guwahati, Mar 23 (PTI) On the occasion of Earth Hour, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that power connections in offices of the state secretariat, excluding a few essential departments, will automatically disconnect daily for 12 hours from 9pm.

He said this is a contribution of the state towards a green planet.

"On the occasion of #EarthHour2024, I have advised that power connection in offices of Assam Secretariat-except that of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Finance & Home Dept shall auto disconnect daily b/w 9PM & 9AM," Sarma shared on X.

He emphasised that this action can serve as a humble contribution towards a #GreenPlanet.

Earth Hour encourages people to switch off non-essential lights for one hour from 8:30pm to 9:30pm local time. PTI SSG MNB

