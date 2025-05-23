Earth Sciences Secy Ravichandran gets one-year extension: Centre

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Union Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran has been given a one-year extension by the Centre, according to an official order.

Ravichandran took over the post on October 11, 2021. He was to superannuate at the end of this month upon completion of 60 years of age.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Ravichandran as secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, for a period of one year beyond the age of his superannuation, ie from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, under Fundamental Rule 56(d), according to a Union personnel ministry order dated May 22.

The rule allows the central government to extend the services of incumbents on such posts in public interest.

Ravichandran, who holds a PhD in physics from the University of Pune, has had a career spanning various institutions of Earth sciences ministry and with different roles.

Initially, he worked as a scientist in the field of atmospheric science at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, from 1988 to 1997.

His expertise then extended to the realm of ocean technology at the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai, where he contributed significantly to the Ocean Observing System from 1997 to 2001.

Furthering his contributions to the field of physical oceanography, both in observation and modelling, Ravichandran was associated with the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, from 2001 to 2016.

Before assuming his role as Earth sciences secretary, he was director of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) in Goa from 2016 to 2021, according to his official biodata.