New Delhi: The residents of Delhi-NCR and parts of North India on Tuesday felt strong earthquake.

The earthquake was felt at 2.53 pm (IST).

According to National Centre for Seismology, the estimated magnitude of the quake as 5.5 on the Richter Scale. The epicentre of the quake was in Nepal’s Bhatekhola.

