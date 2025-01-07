Earthquake near Tibet-Nepal border: Tremors felt in Bihar districts

Patna, Jan 7 (PTI) Several places in Bihar were jolted by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck near the Tibet-Nepal border on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The quake with its epicentre 93 km northeast of Lobuche, near the Nepal-Tibet border, occurred at 6.35 am.

The earthquake, centred at a depth of 10 kilometres, caused tremors in Bihar and several parts of north India, the official said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property in Bihar, he said.

According to the Bihar Disaster Management Department, tremors were felt in Patna, Madhubani, Sheohar, Munger, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Katihar, Darbhanga, West Champaran, East Champaran and several other districts along the India-Nepal border.

The tremors triggered panic among people in Patna with citizens rushing out of their residences as a precautionary measure.

People in Katihar, Purnea, Sheohar, Darbhanga and Samastipur also came out on the streets when the quake took place.

PTI CORR PKD BDC