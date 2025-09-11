Earthquake of 2.3 magnitude recorded in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

Bengaluru, Sept 11 (PTI) An earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded in Kalaburagi district on Thursday, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

According to a press release from KSNDMC, as per the Seismic Intensity Map, the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20-25 km from the epicentre, which was located 0.5 km southeast of Jawalga Village in Aloor, Aland taluk.

“This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt,” stated the release.

The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III, and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map, it added. PTI JR ROH