Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Manipur's Bishnupur

Imphal: An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Manipur's Bishnupur district early Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Advertisment

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, police said.

The tremor occurred at 4:42 am and was centred in the Bishnupur region at a depth of 10 km with latitude 24.64 degree north and longitude 93.83 degree east, it said.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 22/11/2024 04:42:37 IST, Lat: 24.64 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur," the National Center for Seismology said.