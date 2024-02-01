Earthquake of 4 magnitude hits Kutch in Gujarat; no casualty

Ahmedabad: An earthquake of 4 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday morning but there was no report of any casualty or property damage, officials said.

The earthquake was recorded at 8.06 am, said officials of the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar.

Its epicentre was 30 km east-north-east of Khavda town of Kutch district near the India-Pakistan border, at a depth of 15.2 km, they said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property from any part of Kutch, district officials said.

Kutch recorded a 4-magnitude tremor on January 28 also.

The district is located in a “very high risk” seismic zone, and tremors of lower intensity are a regular occurrence.

In 2001, a massive earthquake shook the Kutch district affecting several towns and villages, killing around 13,800 people and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.