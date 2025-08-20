Earthquakes: Delhi HC seeks govt reply on plea over stability of buildings

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the government's response on a plea seeking steps to determine the seismic stability of buildings in the national capital for measures to minimise damage from earthquakes.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the Delhi government and municipal corporations to file status reports on the petition which also sought formation of policies and guidelines "to save the residents of Delhi from ill effects of earth quake".

The petition, filed by advocate Arpit Bhargava, also urged the court to fix the accountability on the government and other authorities concerned in case of delay in taking remedial measures to save the public at large from disaster such as earthquake.

The plea further sought strengthening of laws relating to earth quakes, its implementation in a time bound manner and fixing accountability of government officials in case of delay in implementation of policies, etc. PTI UK AMK AMK