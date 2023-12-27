Ease of living key focus of third conference of chief secretaries

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) "Ease of living" is the key focus of the third national conference of chief secretaries that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair on December 28 and 29, with the raging issue of artificial intelligence also figuring on the agenda.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, the conference that started here on Wednesday will discuss the evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action in partnership with the states, with a special emphasis on easy access to welfare schemes and quality in service delivery.

Five sub-themes being discussed at the conference are land and property, electricity, drinking water, health and schooling.

Apart from these, special sessions will also be held on "Cyber Security: Emerging Challenges", "Perspectives on AI", "Stories from the Ground: Aspirational Block and District Programme", "Role of States: Rationalisation of Schemes and Autonomous Entities", "Enhancing Capital Expenditure" and "AI in Governance: Challenges and Opportunities", the statement said.

Advertisment

Besides, focused deliberations will take place on drug de-addiction and rehabilitation, amrit sarovar, tourism promotion, branding and role of states, and the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana and Prime Minister SVANidhi scheme.

Best practices from the states and Union territories under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that others can replicate the success achieved in one state or tweak in accordance with their own requirements, the statement said.

The first such conference was held in June 2022 in Dharamshala and the second in January 2023 in Delhi.

Driven by Modi's vision of putting the principle of cooperative federalism in action, the conferences are organised to encourage participative governance and partnership between the Centre and states, the statement said.

The exercise seeks to lay the ground for collaborative action to achieve a better quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions, it added. PTI KR RC