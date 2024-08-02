East Delhi drowning deaths: AAP slams BJP, demands compensation

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The AAP on Friday slammed the BJP over its "silence" on the deaths of a woman and her three-year-old due to falling into a waterlogged drain in east Delhi, saying the party wants all the power but not for the sake of people.

The party also demanded financial support for the family and action against erring officials.

Addressing a press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai accused the BJP of having "double standards." "Initially when the incident happened, BJP spokesperson went to the spot and claimed that it was a PWD drain. But ever since it became clear that the drain belongs to DDA, they have maintained silence. Lt Governor is the chairman of DDA.

"Why is BJP silent now? They have double standards," he charged.

AAP MLA and a member of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Dilip Pandey said he has written a letter to Lt Governor VK Saxena, and hoped strict action will be taken by him to prevent any more deaths.

Pandey also said he has demanded compensation for the kin of the two victims.

The Delhi Development Authority has stated that a major portion of the drain, where the tragedy struck, had been handed over to the MCD, while the portion under it is covered with RCC slabs.

Tanuja and her three-year-old son Priyansh slipped and fell into a waterlogged under-construction drain on Wednesday around 8 pm, amid heavy rain near Khoda Colony in Ghazipur.

The two were returning from a weekly market when the incident happened.

Asserting that the Delhi government, despite having "zero power" fulfils its responsibilities, Rai said the BJP only wants complete power but does not want to do anything for the people.

"We demand that the family of the deceased mother-son be provided financial support. The Lt Governor should take action against officials responsible for the mishap," he added.