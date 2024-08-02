East Delhi drowning deaths: AAP slams BJP over open drain, demands compensation

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The AAP on Friday slammed the BJP over its "silence" on the deaths of a woman and her three-year-old due to falling into a waterlogged drain in east Delhi, saying the party wants all the power but not for the sake of people.

The party also demanded financial support for the family and action against erring officials and announced that it will protest outside Lt Governor's residence on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai accused the BJP of having "double standards." "Initially when the incident happened, BJP spokesperson went to the spot and claimed that it was a PWD drain. But ever since it became clear that the drain belongs to DDA, they have maintained silence. Lt Governor is the chairman of DDA.

"Why is BJP silent now? They have double standards," he charged.

Rai also alleged that the BJP went to make a video of the drain to defame Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Wherever we have responsibility, we are standing there fighting for the people with full strength. But LG should tell whether he has no responsibility for this negligence of DDA? Whenever there is an incident related to the police or DDA, the BJP and its LG become silent," he charged.

AAP MLA and a member of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Dilip Pandey said he has written a letter to Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Pandey also said he has demanded compensation for the kin of the two victims. There is a DDA board meeting next week.

"We hope that in this meeting, the LG will not only take action against the culprits but will also get compensation for the victims' family so that they can get some financial help to live their life after this incident," he said.

The Delhi Development Authority has stated that a major portion of the drain, where the tragedy struck, had been handed over to the MCD, while the portion under it is covered with RCC slabs.

Tanuja and her three-year-old son Priyansh slipped and fell into a waterlogged under-construction drain on Wednesday around 8 pm, amid heavy rain near Khoda Colony in Ghazipur.

The two were returning from a weekly market when the incident happened.

Asserting that the Delhi government, despite having "zero power" fulfils its responsibilities, Rai said the BJP only wants complete power but does not want to do anything for the people.

"We demand that the family of the deceased mother-son be provided financial support. The Lt Governor should take action against officials responsible for the mishap," he added.

AAP Chief Spokesperson (National) Priyanka Kakkar demanded the resignation of Saxena.

"An inquiry should be conducted against the LG. He should resign from his post till this inquiry is completed. The public should also not give the BJP a chance to hide its failures again and again,” she said. PTI SLB VIT SLB VN VN