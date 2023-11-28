East Delhi man arrested for sending lewd texts to random women

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly sending sexually charged messages to several girls and solicit their intimate pictures, an officer said on Tuesday.

The arrest came following a complaint a woman had filed on November 30 last year alleging a man sent her "obscene" messages on WhatsApp and insisted she share her private images, said the officer.

After the complaint, the man, yet to be identified, was booked under charges of sexual harassment, stalking, as well as for using words or gestures that may insult a woman.

"Further investigation was taken up. During investigation we got to know that the accused was operating from Croatia," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

On November 23, the man was traced in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar in Delhi.

"A raid was conducted and police arrested Rohit Kumar from Ganesh Nagar area. We have recovered mobile phone used for the crime from possession of accused.

"During investigation it was revealed that accused Rohit Kumar sent obscene messages to random girls and when any girl replied to the message, he through various means pressurised them for obscene acts on phone. We have also seized his passport," said the DCP. PTI BM BM VN VN