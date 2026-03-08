East Delhi school bars 4 class 12 students from exam over parents' refusal to pay hiked fee

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Four class 12 students of a private school in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar have allegedly been barred from taking the exam on Monday over non-payment of fees, according to parents.

The parents said they had refused to pay the hiked fee and were subsequently issued a notice by the school stating that the names of the students had been struck off under provisions of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973.

There was no immediate response available from the school on the matter.

In the notice dated March 7, the school informed the parents that the students' names would be removed from the rolls with effect from March 9 if the outstanding dues were not cleared.

The school cited Rule 35 of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, which allows institutions to strike off the name of a student in case of non-payment of fees.

The notice also stated that unaided recognised private schools do not require prior approval from the Director of Education before fixing fees for an academic year, and referred to various court judgments.

The school has asked the parents not to send the students to school from March 9 onwards if the pending dues are not cleared, according to the notice. PTI SHB VN VN