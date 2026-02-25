East Delhi will become development hub in coming years: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) East Delhi will become a development hub in the coming times, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said while addressing a gathering in the trans-Yamuna area under her 'Pravas' programme, marking one year of the BJP government.

The last year was like laying the foundation of an "ideal capital" — prosperous, progressive, green and equipped with modern amenities, she said, adding that, in that vision, the East Delhi parliamentary constituency would play a pivotal role.

In the coming years, the constituency will be firmly placed on the global development map, she asserted.

At the event, she also said that her government is working continuously to fulfil the resolve of building a 'Viksit Delhi,' and presented a "report card" of the past year.

Sustained efforts have been made at the grassroots level, with priority given to healthcare, education, smooth transport connectivity and access to clean drinking water, she said.

Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia, and MLAs Om Prakash Sharma and Arvinder Singh Lovely were among those present on the occasion. PTI VIT AMJ AMJ