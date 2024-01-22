East, Northeast join rest of India to celebrate Ram temple consecration

Kolkata/Ranchi/Guwahati/Itanagar/Agartala/Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) The entire eastern and northeastern region of the country soaked in festive fervour on Monday on the occasion of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya with temples resonating with devotional songs and people exchanging wishes on the occasion.

In West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose flagged off a 'Ramayana Yatra' from a Ram temple in Kolkata, after offering a puja, a senior official said.

Throughout the day, the state witnessed several pujas at various locations to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Bose on Sunday had appealed to the people of the state to ensure that the ceremony becomes a joyous and harmonious occasion, characterised by peace and unity.

A grand procession, featuring a tableau depicting Lord Ram offering obeisance to Goddess Durga, was taken out in Kolkata.

The procession started from Baikuntha Nath Temple near Ganesh Talkies and culminated at the over 80-year-old Ram Mandir (temple) on Chittaranjan Avenue.

The procession with placards and flags having images of Lord Ram was led by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders including Rahul Sinha.

Chou performers and a large number of women draped in yellow and red saris added colour to the procession.

In Jharkhand, special prayers were held in more than 51,000 temples across the state.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended his wishes to the people on the occasion.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of the consecration of Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya. I am blessed to witness this historic day," Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Birendra Sahu said, "Religious programmes are taking place at over 51,000 temples in Jharkhand on Monday" during the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Jharkhand government had declared a holiday for government schools, while its offices, other establishments and public sector banks remained closed for half a day.

A massive rangoli of Lord Ram was inaugurated by Union Tribal Affairs and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on the premises of Sri Laxmi Narayan Temple at Cable Town in Jamshedpur, officials said.

The rangoli measuring 18,500sqft was formally inaugurated on Monday, coinciding with the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Independent MLA and former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy said.

In Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the consecration ceremony as a "turning point" and "reawakening of national consciousness".

Sarma viewed the live streaming of consecration ceremony at the Harijan Colony in the state capital, while special prayers were organised in various places and people burst crackers.

The state government had earlier declared a half-day holiday with government offices and institutions to open from 2 pm.

Arunachal Pradesh also soaked in religious fervour on the occasion with special prayers and rallies organised in various parts of the northeastern state.

In state capital Itanagar, markets were closed to witness the historic occasion. A large number of private schools in the state also declared a holiday for the occasion, an official added.

LED screens were put up at various places across the state to live stream the ceremony from Ayodhya, which was attended by senior BJP leaders, ministers and MLAs.

Sadbhaav Arunachal, a social organisation, distributed five kg of sweets in each of the 18 temples in the state capital, its chairman Tadar Niglar informed.

In Tripura, special prayers at various temples were held and processions were taken out as part of the celebrations.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha performed a special 'yagna' at the Durgabari in Agartala.

"Today, a 500-year-old wait has ended with the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. With this the country has begun its journey towards Ram Rajya", the chief minister told reporters.

In Bihar, special prayers at various temples were held and processions were taken out in capital Patna as part of the celebrations.

Temples were decorated with flowers, while thousands of 'diyas' were lit up in the evening to mark the occasion.

Women devotees of Lord Ram with religious flags started 'kirtan' (devotional songs) at the Hanuman Mandir in Priyadarshi Nagar on Bailey Road in Patna while Sri Krishna Pranami Temple took out a religious procession.

As many as 108 women devotees hit the streets carrying the Ramayana on their heads, temple convener Sukhdev Pranami said.

A replica of the Ayodhya temple has been displayed near Dak Bunglow Chowk in Patna where 'Sri Ramnavami Shobhayatra Abhinandan Samiti' organised a daylong programme on Sunday.

Sikkim joined the nation in celebrating the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang leading a procession in Gangtok.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the M G Marg in front of the Tourism Information Centre in the state capital and watched the live telecast of the consecration ceremony.

Tamang joined the celebrations and led the procession from Bhanu Uddhyan.

The procession passed through MLA Hostel, Red Panda Chowk and Star Cinema Hall before culminating in front of the Ayodhya Dham Ram Mandir replica at MG Marg where puja was performed and Vedic mantras were chanted by priests. TEAM PTI MNB