East Singhbhum admn releases integrated draft electoral roll of Ghatsila assembly constituency

Jamshedpur(Jharkhand), Sep 2 (PTI) The East Singhbhum district administration has published an integrated draft electoral roll of the Ghatsila Assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi on Tuesday said the final publication of the electoral roll will be published on September 29, following the filing of claims and objections, which commenced from September 2 and will continue till September 17.

The Ghatshila Assembly constituency has fallen vacant following the death of sitting MLA Ramdas Soren, who was the Jharkhand Education minister, on August 14.

The number of voters for the constituency was 2,51,367, including 1,28,050 female, the deputy commissioner said, adding that the number would go up following the addition of new voters.

The disposal of claims and objections will take place on September 25, the district election officer said.

The deputy commissioner said that 300 polling stations have been set up for the proposed by-election, the date of which was yet to be announced by the Election Commission. PTI BS RG