East Singhbhum DC directs officials for survey of high-voltage electric poles in elephant corridor

Jamshedpur: East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri directed officials to conduct a survey of electric poles and high voltage transmission wires and repair the faulty ones in elephant corridor, an official said.

On Monday night five elephants died of electrocution in Musabani block of the district.

In a meeting held here on Thursday with officials of Forest and Electricity department, Bhajantri said the district administration was sensitive towards the safety of wildlife and issued necessary instructions to them.

The DC ordered the replacement of ramshackle electric poles and hanging electric wires in forest areas, particularly the elephant corridor after conducting the survey.

The Director of Dalma Elephant Project Abhisekh Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer Mamta Priyadarshi, Deputy Development Officer Manish Kumar, Additional Commissioner Jaydeep Tigga and Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Rajiv Ranjan attended the meeting convened to ensure the protection of wildlife.

The officials should work in coordination to ensure that no damage is caused to wildlife.

The DC directed the officials to carry out a survey in all possible areas of movement of elephants including the elephant corridor to identify damaged high-voltage electric poles and wires and its immediate replacement and rectification to protect wildlife.

During the survey, the officials should minutely inspect the number of high voltage electric poles, the distance between the electric poles, the height of electric wire etc, the DC said and directed the officials to identify the lacunae, if any, and resolve it within the stipulated time frame.

Besides, a review of action taken post-survey in forest area should be held at regular intervals of two weeks, Bhajantri ordered.

The DC stressed the need for coordination among departments including forest and electricity and a chalk out strategy to complete the work.

Bhahantri instructed the forest department to submit a detailed report regarding the electrocution of five elephants in a forest near Baniasol village on Monday night.