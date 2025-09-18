East Tech 2025: Army to showcase indigenous defence technologies in Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Eastern Command of the Indian Army, in association with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), is set to host the fourth edition of its flagship defence technology exhibition, East Tech 2025, from September 19 to 21 at Khelgaon Stadium here.

Aimed at strengthening the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Raksha Atmanirbharta, East Tech 2025 will serve as a premier platform to bridge the gap between the operational requirements of the Armed Forces and the innovative solutions offered by India’s growing defence industry, a Defence statement said.

The three-day event will bring together a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), DRDO, private defence manufacturers, MSMEs, start-ups and academia, showcasing their latest technologies and products tailored to the operational needs of the Eastern Theatre.

The statement said the exhibits will cover key domains like tactical communication systems, battlefield mobility solutions, protection and survivability equipment, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled applications, Drone and counter-drone technologies, robotics and autonomous systems and advanced firepower platforms.

"The event is expected to achieve many notable feats such as the biggest display area with more than 175 defence manufacturers and more than 200 exhibitors, over 300 delegates and 250 senior army officials, and the first ever participation by the public-private sector. The event will boast the display of in-service equipment for the first time," it added.

The event is expected to catalyse future collaborations in R&D, procurement, and field trials, further strengthening India’s quest for technological self-reliance in the defence sector.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, GOC-in-C Eastern Command Air Marshal Surat Singh, are likely to attend the event. PTI NAM NN