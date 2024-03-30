Easter is symbol of love and compassion: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Easter and asked all to spread love, and harmony in the society and contribute towards the development of the nation.

"This festival marks the celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection and is a symbol of love and compassion. Easter gives the message that truth is eternal and shows us the path of sacrifice and forgiveness. The teachings of Jesus Christ guide us on the path of peace and harmony," she said in her message on the eve of Easter.

"Let us spread love and harmony in our society by adopting the values of Jesus Christ and contribute to the development of our nation,” she said.

President Murmu extended greetings and good wishes to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially the Christian brothers and sisters, on Easter, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.