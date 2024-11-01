Eastern Army Command operationally ready at all times: GOC-in-C Lt Gen Tiwari

Kolkata, Nov 1(PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, on Friday said the Command is always operationally ready and is continuously enhancing its capabilities to address current and future challenges.

On the occasion of the Eastern Command's 104th Raising Day, he praised the dedicated efforts of all personnel and urged them to uphold the traditions of the Indian Army.

Lieutenant General R C Srikanth, Chief of Staff at Headquarters Eastern Command, laid a wreath at Vijay Smarak in Fort William to honour the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, an official statement said.

Headquarters Eastern Command was raised on November 1, 1920.

Thereafter, owing to operational commitments, Command headquarters was shifted to Barrackpore, Ranchi and Lucknow before permanently settling down at Fort William, Kolkata in the immediate wake of 1962 Sino-Indian War, the official said.

The Eastern Command oversees a vast geographical area spanning eight states and is responsible for guarding 8,350 kilometers of land borders with five countries - China, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar. PTI AMR MNB