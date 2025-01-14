Eastern Army Commander briefs Bhalla on Manipur's security situation

Imphal: Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday.

Lt Gen Tiwari briefed the governor on the prevailing security situation in Manipur and also about the security status of the whole Northeastern region, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Also present in the meeting were GOC Spear Corps Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC 57 Mtn Div Maj Gen SS Kartikeya and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Maj Gen Ravroop Singh, it said.

Bhalla, the former Union home secretary, was sworn in as the governor of strife-hit Manipur earlier this month. Since then, he has been visiting different areas and meeting top officials and community leaders in an attempt to defuse the tensions between the Kukis and Meiteis.