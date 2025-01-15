Eastern Army commander lays wreath at Vijay Smarak on Army Day

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Eastern Army Commander Lt General RC Tiwari and Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha (retd) laid wreaths at Vijay Smarak in Fort William here on Wednesday, marking the 77th Army Day and the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day.

Veterans and serving soldiers from all three services—Army, Air Force and Navy—also laid wreaths at Vijay Smarak to pay homage to the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, an Army official said.

A Tri-services seminar was organised by the Eastern Command at its headquarters, where experts from various government departments shared insights on welfare schemes and addressed veterans' grievances, he said. PTI AMR MNB