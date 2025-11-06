Eastern Army Commander visits Indo-Bangla border, reviews operational readiness

Guwahati, Nov 6 (PTI) Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R C Tiwari on visited India-Bangladesh border areas in Dhubri district of Assam and reviewed the operational readiness and internal security situation, officials said.

The Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief also laid the foundation stone of the Lachit Barphukan Military Station in Dhubri.

"During the visit, the Army Commander reviewed the operational readiness and internal security situation in the bordering areas," Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said in a statement.

Tiwari also took stock of the progress of ongoing infrastructure development initiatives undertaken by the formation, he added.

The Eastern Command chief visited the Gajraj Corps in the border areas and laid the foundation stone of the new military station.

"Named after the legendary Ahom Commander, Lachit Barphukan, the new military station embodies the indomitable spirit of courage, leadership and resilience that defines the heritage of a resurgent Assam," Rawat said.

The establishment of this station marks a significant step in further strengthening the operational capabilities and infrastructure of the Indian Army in the region, he added.

Tiwari expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Assam government and the civil administration for their support and proactive role in facilitating the establishment of the new military station.

He also commended all ranks of Gajraj Corps for their commitment, professionalism and collective efforts in ensuring the early operationalisation of the project.

"The Lachit Barphukan Military Station stands as a testament to the synergy between the Armed Forces and the state administration, reflecting the shared vision of national security and regional development," the statement said.