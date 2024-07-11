Eastern India's 1st university for students with disabilities to be opened in Ranchi: Minister

Ranchi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Jharkhand government is working on a plan to open eastern India's first university for physically challenged students in the state, a minister said on Thursday.

The proposed university will offer education according to the needs of students with disabilities, he said.

Higher and technical education minister Champai Soren directed officials to prepare a proposal to open the university for physically challenged students in Ranchi.

Soren, the former chief minister of Jharkhand, also held a meeting with the officials and reviewed the work progress of his department.

"There will be arrangements for special courses and educational equipment for students with disabilities. They will be provided education according to their needs," Soren said in an official communique.

The department also proposed a 'Navothan Scholarship Scheme', under which the government will reimburse the full course fee (up to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh per year) of meritorious orphan and physically challenged students of the state, the statement said.

Besides, these students will be given assistance of Rs 48,000 per year for lodging and food arrangements.

The proposal to open new universities in Giridih, Sahebganj, Deoghar, Khunti, Gumla and Jamshedpur was discussed in detail during the meeting, it said. PTI SAN BDC