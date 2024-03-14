Eastern India's first honey test lab to come up at ICAR-NISA in Ranchi

Ranchi, Mar 14 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday laid the foundation stone for eastern India's first regional honey testing laboratory at ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA) in Ranchi.

Advertisment

It will also have an integrated beekeeping development and bamboo cultivation centres.

The laboratory is aimed at quality testing of various types of honey and other products of beekeeping under the National Beekeeping & Honey Mission scheme, a statement issued here said.

Jharkhand has a huge potential for honey production with approximately 30 per cent of the state's land being covered with forests which are the most important resources for honey production, it said.

Advertisment

"The production of honey is increasing in our country and its exports are also going up. There is huge potential for honey production in Jharkhand which must be utilized for increasing the income of farmers," the statement quoted the minister as saying.

The lab will help ensure the quality of honey produced. Bee box manufacturing units will help in increasing the production of honey, it said.

The trading, branding, and marketing units will help promote the sale of honey in both domestic and international markets. It will benefit the beekeepers and farmers at the same time.

The new modern facility of international standards will help farmers export their product, it said.

Later, the minister interacted with the local farmers present on the occasion and expressed his gratitude to the farmers for contributing a lot towards the country's economy, the statement added. PTI BS SBN SBN