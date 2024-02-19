Eastern Naval Command hands over refurbished fast patrol vessel to Mauritius

Visakhapatnam, Feb 19 (PTI) The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Indian Navy on Monday handed over a refurbished vessel to the Mauritius Police Force, which will be used for multiple operations such as coastal patrolling.

The vessel, Mauritius Coast Guard Ship (MCGS) Victory, was handed over to the Mauritius Police Force by Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC.

In line with the Indian Navy's diplomatic role towards furthering outreach to friendly foreign Navies in the Indian Ocean region (IOR), MCGS Victory was handed over after a three-and-a-half-month refit, said an ENC official in a press release.

Anil Kumar, commissioner of police, Mauritius Police Force, received the vessel, which is a Sarojini Naidu class fast patrol vessel, built at Goa Shipyard Ltd and handed over to the Mauritius Coast Guard first in 2016.

Designed for multi-role operations such as coastal patrol, anti-piracy, anti-smuggling, anti-drug and anti-poaching activities, including search and rescue operations. MCGS Victory was refitted by technical experts from the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam from October 15, 2023 to January 31, 2024.

The refit encompassed extensive maintenance and repairs connected to the hull, engineering, electrical and weapons systems, along with trials and testing of all equipment and systems at the harbour and sea.

Further, the Indian Navy imparted maintenance and operational training to the crew, among others.

Meanwhile, pre-sail discussions were held for the sea phase of forthcoming multi-national naval exercise Milan 2024 with 140 naval officers from 15 countries.

Milan 2024 is scheduled from February 24 to 27 off the port city.

“Nearly 140 officers from 15 Navies, including the Indian Navy, collaborated to formulate plans for conduct of the complex sea phase. The participants brainstormed strategies for efficient joint operations at the sea,” said an official ENC post on X.

Comprising multi-domain operations, the naval exercise aims to reinforce maritime security and stability in IOR. PTI STH ROH