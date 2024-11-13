Eastern Railway achieves record freight loading of 54.8 million tonnes from April-October this year

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) The Eastern Railway (ER) has achieved a record freight loading of 54.888 million tonnes from April to October in the 2024-25 fiscal, a growth of 22.4 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year, an official statement said on Wednesday.

ER's earnings from freight soared by 30.68 per cent, reaching Rs 5,102.46 crores against Rs 3,904.34 crores earned in the corresponding period (April to October) of the previous fiscal, it said.

ER recorded a total of 54.888 million tonnes of freight loading from April to October 2024, a growth of 22.4 per cent compared to the 44.843 million tonnes loaded during the same period in the last fiscal year, the statement said.

The bulk of the total freight loading came from coal, with a total of 38.947 million tonnes loaded from April to October 2024, it added. PTI AMR ACD