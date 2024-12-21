Eastern Railway cancels 30 pairs of local trains daily till Feb 1

Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) Passengers will have a tough time commuting in the Eastern Railway's Howrah division as it announced cancellation of 30 pairs of suburban trains daily from Saturday to February 1 next year for the construction of a flyover.

The cancellations, diversions and rescheduling of services will be due to construction of a state-of-the-art bow string girder bridge, replacing the old Benaras Road overbridge between Howrah and Liluah stations, a senior ER official said.

The cancellations will include 15 pairs of Howrah-Bandel-Howrah locals, 11 pairs of Howrah-Sheoraphuli-Howrah locals, two pairs of Howrah-Belur Math-Howrah locals and two pairs of Howrah-Shrirampur-Howrah locals, divisional railway manager (DRM), Howrah division, Sanjeev Kumar said.

Movement of several express trains will be controlled during the period, leading to delay in reaching their destinations from 20 minutes to one hour, he said.

These trains will include 12370 Dehradun-Howrah Kumbha Express, 12328 Dehradun-Howrah Upasana Express, 15272 Muzaffarpur-Howrah Jansadharan Express, 13030 Mokama-Howrah Express and Raxaul-Howrah Mithila Express, Kumar said.

Some other passenger trains will be rescheduled or diverted during the construction period of the flyover till February 1, he said. PTI AMR SBN SBN