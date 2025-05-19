Eastern Railway collects Rs 32 lakh as fines from people spitting in railway station premises

Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) Eastern Railway has collected over Rs 32 lakh as fines from people spitting in railway station premises in the first three months of this year, an official said.

A total of 31,576 individuals were penalised for spitting and littering from January to March 2025 across the ER network, resulting in the collection of Rs 32,31,740 as fines, he said.

"These measures aim not only to enforce discipline but also to instil a long-term change in behaviour," the official said.

The Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway said it is making concerted efforts to ensure cleanliness at station premises and maintain waste-free railway tracks across its network.

"One of the major hurdles faced is the prevalent practice among some passengers and rail users of indiscriminately spitting and littering on platforms and station premises," an ER official said on Monday.

The ER official said that passengers and vendors who exhibited exemplary cleanliness habits were recognised and encouraged by giving them roses, "symbolising appreciation and the positive impact of individual action." He said that ER has launched a series of comprehensive awareness campaigns at various stations, aimed at educating passengers and rail users about the importance of cleanliness.

These campaigns are conducted on a regular basis with active involvement from Health department personnel, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and station staff, he added. PTI AMR RG