Eastern Railway operating over 1,300 trips of special trains this festive season: Official

Kolkata, Oct 22 (PTI) The Eastern Railway (ER) has been operating more than 1,300 trips of special trains to cater to the high demand among travellers during the festive season of Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja, an official said on Wednesday.

About one lakh employees of the Kolkata-headquartered ER are engaged in making arrangements for comfortable movement of passengers during the upcoming Chhath festival, he said.

Of the 1,300 trips of special trains, 329 trips are originating from Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Asansol, Bhagalpur and Malda Town stations to different destinations, the ER official said in a statement.

He said that 663 trips of special trains from other zonal railways are also terminating and originating in the ER jurisdiction, and 320 trips of special trains are passing through the network.

The official said that in 2025, the Indian Railways has planned for more than 12,000 trips of special trains, “an all-time record”, during the festive season to transport passengers to their desired destinations.

During the previous year, 7,724 trips of special trains were operated by the Railways, he added. PTI AMR RBT