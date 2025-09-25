Eastern Railway to run special suburban trains during Durga Puja

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) The Eastern Railway will run 31 special EMU train services daily in its Sealdah division during the Durga Puja to cater to a swell in the number of passengers, an official said on Thursday.

These trains will run from September 27 to October 2, he said.

The ER will run 19 special services daily in the main and north sections, between Sealdah and Ranaghat, Kalyani, Naihati, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat and Bangaon, the official said.

The south section will get 12 special services daily, between Sealdah and Baruipur and Budge Budge, he said. PTI AMR SOM