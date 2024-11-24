Eastern states were earlier considered backward, I view them as country's growth engine: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that his government considers India's eastern region as the country's growth engine, while the area was considered backward earlier.

Addressing a gathering at the "Odisha Parba" event here, the prime minister said investments of Rs 45,000 crore have been approved within 100 days of the formation of a new government in the state.

"Odisha has always been a land of seers and scholars. The way the scholars here took our religious texts to every household and connected the public with those, it has played a crucial role in the cultural prosperity of India.

"There was a time when India's eastern region and the states there were called backward. However, I consider India's eastern region as the country's growth engine. That is why we have prioritised the development of India's eastern region," he said.

"The budget that we now allocate to Odisha is three times higher than what it was 10 years ago. We are working rapidly in every sector for Odisha's development and the budget has been increased by 30 per cent this year," Modi added.

The prime minister informed that the Centre is committed to promoting ease of doing business in Odisha and said investments of Rs 45,000 crore have been approved within 100 days of the formation of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

"Last year, the G20 Summit was held in India. During the G20 Summit, we showcased the photo of the Sun Temple (in Konark). I am also glad that all four doors of the Jagannath temple (in Puri) are open now. Besides, the Ratna Bhandar of the temple is also open," he added.

"Odisha Parba" is a flagship event conducted by the Odia Samaj, a Delhi-based trust engaged in providing valuable support towards the preservation and promotion of Odia heritage.

This year, "Odisha Parba" was organised from November 22 to November 24 to showcase the rich heritage of Odisha, displaying colourful cultural forms and exhibiting the vibrant social, cultural and political ethos of the state. PTI GJS BJ RC