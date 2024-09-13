Eastern UP now free from encephalitis, zero deaths this year: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said eastern Uttar Pradesh is now free from encephalitis, with the death toll reduced to zero this year.

"This achievement has been made possible through unwavering determination and collective support of everyone involved, something that was once thought impossible," he said.

According to an official statement issued here, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is marching towards realising the 'One District-One Medical College' vision and within five to seven years, there will be no shortage of doctors in the state.

Addressing the fourth Foundation Day celebration of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here, the CM recalled that five years ago, eastern UP was plagued by encephalitis, with an annual death toll ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 between July and November, and Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College alone accounting for 500 to 700 deaths.

"This crisis persisted for 40 years, resulting in the deaths of 50,000 children, while previous administrations failed to address it effectively. Previous governments were mired in corruption instead of implementing the necessary measures. As an MP, I raised this issue extensively, which eventually led to action," Adityanath claimed.

The chief minister acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in establishing AIIMS in Gorakhpur to combat encephalitis.

"Upon becoming Chief Minister in 2017, I took on the responsibility to address this issue. We initiated efforts, and by 2019, we succeeded in controlling the situation. Today, eastern Uttar Pradesh is free from encephalitis, a result of strong resolve and collective support, which was once thought to be unachievable," he said.

Adityanath said that recent surveys conducted in eastern Uttar Pradesh have confirmed that no child has died from encephalitis this year. He added that these findings underscore the success of the government's efforts in eradicating the disease from the region, the statement mentioned.

Encephalitis has been completely eradicated, yet, unfortunately, no study or research paper has been written on this remarkable achievement, which stands as a model of success, the chief minister said at the event.

He also noted the rapid progress being made towards establishing one medical college per district in Uttar Pradesh, in line with PM Modi's vision.

The CM claimed that Uttar Pradesh leads the nation in healthcare initiatives, with over 5.11 crore 'Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards' issued and welcomed the recent decision by the Union Cabinet to extend Ayushman Card benefits to all individuals aged 70 years and above.

He added that financial assistance for medical treatment is being provided through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund without any discrimination. PTI KIS BHJ BHJ BHJ