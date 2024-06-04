Easy win for DMK's Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi

Chennai, Jun 4 (PTI) DMK leader Kanimozhi won from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi constituency, defeating AIADMK's Sivasamy Velumani by a margin of 3,92,738 votes, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

This is her second successive victory from the constituency after she defeated BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in the 2019 election.

Kanimozhi, who is DMK's deputy general secretary, established a clear lead over her rival R Sivasamy Velumani, who runs the Puttur Bone and Joint fracture treatment centre in Chennai.

She polled 5,40,729 votes against Velumani who managed to secure 1,47,991 votes.

DMK's ally Durai Vaiko of MDMK was announced elected from the Tiruchirappalli constituency by a margin of 3,13,094 votes. He trounced AIADMK's P Karuppaiah by securing 5,42,213 votes.