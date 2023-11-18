Eateries, bars gear up for Team India's summit clash against Australia with screenings, cricket-themed menus

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) From installing big-screen TVs to serving special drinks, pubs and restaurants across major metropolitan cities are pulling out all stops to cash in on the World Cup final frenzy.

With India facing Australia in the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Sunday, the establishments have made preparations for their patrons to cheer for their favourite cricketers with a glass of tipple.

Eateries and pubs across major metropolitan cities have made special preparations to welcome an army of cricket fans eager for the shining trophy to come "home". While some have curated quirky menu items, others have come up with irresistible offers.

The restaurants and pubs in the national capital have prepared surprises, including 1+1 offers, discounts on wearing the Men in Blue jersey and free shots.

Maxout club in Delhi has announced an 1+1 offer on all food and drinks while Limitless in Noida will provide a 25 per cent discount on the bill on wearing the Indian team's jersey.

A representative from Yes Minister - Pub and Kitchen, Adchini, told PTI, "We are levying Rs 3,000 as cover charge since it is a big match. On normal days, we do not charge patrons but we have kept this rate for big matches." The Beer Cafe has special offers for those who come wearing the Men in Blue's jersey.

"With Team India in the final, we are geared up to welcome fans on Sunday to watch parties across all our outlets nationwide. From live screening on large screens to special offers for those wearing the Team India jersey, there will be a lot to cheer with beer," Rahul Singh, The Beer Cafe founder, told PTI.

"Our mixologist has created a special 'Bleed Blue' shot which will be served on the house to all patrons," he added.

For its cricket-crazy guests, Bira 91 Taproom has a curated burger menu and "hoppy meals", paired with exclusive beers such as 'Sri Lanka Coconut Porter', 'India Berry Wheat', 'England Tripel' and 'The Final Lager'.

"Guests will get six beers on the purchase of four and can also avail of a 15 per cent discount on wearing the Indian jersey to the screening, free 'Bleed Blue' shots thrice during the match duration," Arjun Toor, head of marketing for Bira 91 Taproom told PTI.

There will also be face painters and a 'dhol wala' to enhance the experience, he added.

All the offers and menu will be available at the Bangalore and NCR outlets of Bira 91 Taproom.

My Sky restaurant and bar will have a number of highlights, including tattoos to support the Indian cricket team, free shots, and a live DJ to keep the excitement high.

"Wearing blue will also get visitors a free whistle horn to add to the match experience," said Vikas Tyagi, owner of My Sky.

Alibi Kitchen and Cocktail Bar in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, will offer a 40 per cent discount on IMFL drinks, along with a wide range of delectable cuisine.

Lalit Ahlawat of Soi 7 Pub and Brewery in Gurugram's Cyber City said, "We have three big screens to telecast the matches and two TV sets for our patrons. We are the largest venue in Cyber City and the vibe and the ambience matter a lot when watching such events. We wish the Indian team all the best." A restaurant owner, requesting anonymity, however, said the high pollution levels in the national capital might deter patrons from stepping out of their homes.

"People usually enjoy watching the World Cup in their own intimate gatherings. The high pollution levels and the anticipation that they will encounter a huge rush at venues could possibly keep people away from coming to restaurants," he said.

Restaurants and bars in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Mumbai are also planning to match the vibe with India's cricket stars.

Shilpi Khanna, general manager at Sesame - Hyatt Centric Juhu (Mumbai) said they plan to livestream the match and have created a limited edition menu.

"The 'Playing 11' menu will have dishes such as chilli garlic edamame, honey chilli potato, bhatti da murg, and salmon avocado to pair up with cocktails such as 'Golden Duck', 'Yorker', 'Googly', and 'Straight Drive'," Khanna said.

Hotel Conrad in Pune has a dedicated 'Happy Hour' from 2 pm to 8 pm on Sunday, as well as 1+1 on a selection of whiskey, rum, gin, beer, vodka, wine and cocktails for its guests.

In Bengaluru -- India's 'Silicon City' -- a number of restaurants and bars have padded up to welcome throngs of guests for the final's screening.

Buffalo Wild Wing, touted to be the "world's largest sports bar", will host a screening of the match, along with a live dhol performance, face painting, innings break trivia and merchandise giveaways.

Cricket fans can also enjoy sumptuous food and refreshing drinks while watching the match live on a big screen at places such as Monkey Bar and Jamming Goat 3.0.

In Kolkata, the 'City of Joy', special preparations are also underway for the grand finale.

Carpe Diem, Five Mad Men, Please Don't Talk and Hard Rock Cafe are some of the restaurants and bars that will stream the match on Sunday.

Team India breezed through to the final with a victory over New Zealand, having won all 10 matches in the tournament so far. The summit clash pits the Men in Blue against record champions Australia in a repeat of the 2003 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. PTI SLB MAH/MG SZM