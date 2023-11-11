Eatery owner murdered in Nagpur by two staffers over financial dispute

Nagpur, Nov 11 (PTI) An eatery owner was murdered in the early hours of Saturday allegedly by two of his employees over a financial dispute in Nagpur in Maharashtra, a police official said.

Raju Bhaurao Dhengre (48) was hit on the head with a wooden log and strangled in his eatery in Pachgaon on the Nagpur-Umred road at around 3:30am, the Kuhi police station official said.

"Two of this employees wanted to go for Diwali vacations to their native Madhya Pradesh. There was some disagreement and argument over the salary and bonus of the accused, who later killed Dhengre when he was asleep," he said.

They fled in Dhengre's car, which they abandoned after it crashed near a bridge on Naag river in Vhirgaon, he added.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule met senior officials of Nagpur rural police and sought immediate arrest of the killers of Dhengre, who was general secretary of the party's Umred taluka unit. PTI COR BNM BNM